Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants had an extremely disappointing season. The 3-14 campaign saw New York move on from franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, as the organization elected to bench him before ultimately granting his release and allowing him to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

As much as Jones struggled throughout the season, the Giants’ defense was also a cause of concern.

So much so, that the team has decided to fire one of its major defensive coaches, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“The (Giants) have fired defensive passing game coordinator/DB coach Jerome Henderson, sources say. Henderson had been with the team since Joe Judge’s first season in 2020. Safeties coach Michael Treier was also let go,” reported Mike Garfolo on Wednesday.

The #Giants have fired defensive passing game coordinator/DB coach Jerome Henderson, sources say. Henderson had been with the team since Joe Judge’s first season in 2020. Safeties coach Michael Treier was also let go. pic.twitter.com/Uhb8bMl08v — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 15, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“If the reason Shane Bowen’s defense was terrible was because of Jerome Henderson, oh boy is this organization even worse off than we thought,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“This has to be mostly due to Deonte Banks. Pretty sure Henderson was itching to draft Banks and him and Wink pushed for it. The lack of development with Banks and just how poorly/lazily he’s played probably led to this,” another fan added.

“Wow. Hire Jim Leonard asap with a raise and give him assistant Hc also. This way we got our breaking Bowen replacement in house already,” one fan added.

“big moves for the giants! looks like they’re making some serious changes on the defensive side. curious to see what direction they go from here,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if there are more firings to follow.