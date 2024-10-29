Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Former first-round pick Deonte Banks entered Week 8 as a starting cornerback for the New York Giants. But after the game, there is perhaps some doubt about whether or not he will be the team’s starter moving forward.

Banks found himself on the bench after a poor tackling attempt on Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Najee Harris, getting hurdled which resulted in one of the biggest runs of the night for Pittsburgh.

The former No. 24 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft did not return to the game following his lack of effort on the play. And after the fact, Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn’t mince words about his thoughts on Banks’ performance.

“Just thought during that series needed a little bit more,” Daboll told reporters after the game, via ESPN. “Had a conversation with Banks and went with the other guy.”

As far as whether Banks will return to being the starter for the team’s Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, Daboll wouldn’t commit to any decision at this point.

“I’m not going to make any declarations right now,” said Daboll.

Coming off a rookie season where he recorded 2 interceptions in 17 starts, Banks hasn’t yet made too many impact plays to force turnovers, not yet recording an interception on the year.

While clearly talented, missed tackles have been a pretty consistent issue. And it seems like Daboll has seemingly seen enough for the time being.

Expect him to get another chance at some point given the lack of depth at cornerback for the Giants. But unless we see more effort consistently from Banks, he may have some trouble staying on the field for long stretches.

[ESPN]