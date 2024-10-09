Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to get things figured out, both on the field and in the locker room.

A lot of the Steelers’ controversy has centered around the quarterback battle between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Although that’s still coming to a head, the Steelers have other things to worry about.

Pittsburgh has been linked to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams requested a trade from the Raiders, and the Steelers have emerged as one of the leading candidates to lead the star pass catcher.

However, Adams might not be eager to join the team if it can’t get its current wide receiver room under control.

Pittsburgh’s current leading receiver, George Pickens, has been dealing with all sorts of issues. Pickens was benched for multiple snaps in the Steelers last game, a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and when he has been on the field, fans and teammates have been irked by Pickens’ perceived lack of effort.

Now Pickens has something new to worry about.

According to Steeler Nation, Pickens wore eye black paint that read “Open F**king Always” in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys. The NFL has gotten wind of the situation, and now Pickens may be in a heap of trouble.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor broke down the investigation.

“The NFL is reviewing the explicit message worn on the Eye Black [paint] of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens during Sunday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys for a potential fine over violation of the league’s uniform policy, according to a league source… According to league rules, Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 states that players are prohibited from ‘wearing, displaying or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.'”

It’s unclear exactly what’s going on with Pickens, but hopefully, he gets things sorted out quickly before it’s too late.

[Steeler Nation, ESPN]