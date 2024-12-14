Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the feel-good story of the NFL this season. After being picked almost unanimously by experts and pundits to finish last in the AFC North this season, the Steelers have shocked the world by going 10-3 to this point in the season, good for first in the division.

Unfortunately, it’s going to get harder for Pittsburgh to maintain its success, according to one prominent league insider.

“Steelers ruled out wide receiver George Pickens for Sunday’s game against the Eagles due to his hamstring injury,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Figures….Lions playing through injuries trying to hang on to the one seed, while Philly gets to play a decent team that will be without their biggest weapon,” one Lions fan wrote on Twitter.

“Rest him up, we’ll need him for the ravens and chiefs in that short week,” one fan added.

“That stinks, I was looking forward to him being the latest victim to get locked up in Quinyonamo Bay,” one fan added.

“The excuse has been set. Eagles will be called frauds Monday regardless if they win or lose, just watch,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Steelers adapt without their biggest weapon.