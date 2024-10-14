Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are trying to figure out how to get on track before the season spirals out of control.

The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start in hopes that it’ll provide the spark the team needs to get things turned around. But the problem seems much deeper than the coaching staff.

A stat was shared on Twitter that shows how much Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has struggled to deliver the ball to his top receiving target, Garrett Wilson.

“Pending MNF, Garrett Wilson still leads the NFL in targets with 57. Despite this, he’s 15th in receiving yards and is the fantasy football WR23,” Twitter user Pranav Sriraman posted on Monday.

Twitter users online reacted to the brutal stat.

It’s clear Wilson hasn’t lived up to the billing so far, hopefully, he’s able to turn his career around before he finds himself out of the league.