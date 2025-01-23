Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Few could have predicted the extraordinary transformation unfolding when the Buffalo Bills traded up to select Josh Allen with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. At the time, Allen was seen as a high-risk, high-reward prospect— a quarterback with undeniable physical tools but significant questions about his accuracy, decision-making, and raw mechanics.

Coming out of the University of Wyoming, Allen’s resume had flashes of brilliance but was also filled with inconsistencies.

Yet, just a few years later, Allen has proven his critics wrong and emerged as one of the most dynamic and dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL.

One of the most significant critiques of Allen coming into the NFL was his lack of accuracy. With a career completion percentage of 56.2% in college, he often struggled with touch passes, short throws, and ball placement. This was evident across all three seasons, especially on middle routes.

Despite his accuracy struggles, Allen’s arm strength stood out. He could make throws that few college quarterbacks could, particularly on downfield passes. His ability to launch the ball 60-plus yards in the air was a factor in his high draft stock.

Allen’s rushing ability was a significant part of his game, racking up over 1,200 rushing yards and scoring 19 rushing touchdowns over his college career. He showcased mobility that NFL scouts would later utilize in their offensive schemes. His 6’5″, 237-pound frame allowed him to both run over defenders and escape pressure with agility.

The Bills were in the market for a franchise quarterback after years of mediocrity at the position. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane saw Allen’s raw tools as the type of upside they needed to elevate their offense. The organization was willing to take on the challenge of refining Allen’s mechanics and decision-making, trusting that he could develop into an elite player with the right coaching.

They were right- eventually.

Allen’s first season in the NFL was a mixed bag. While his raw talent and ability to make jaw-dropping throws were evident, his accuracy issues and inconsistent decision-making became apparent early on. His rookie season completion percentage was just 52.8%, and he threw 12 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions. But there was clear potential.

Fast forward to the 2020 season, and a star was born. Allen’s breakout season had begun.

Josh Allen final stat line: 32/40

375

One of the most significant improvements Allen made in 2020 was in his accuracy. After years of struggles with consistency, Allen made major strides in his completion percentage, leaping nearly 10% from 2019 to 2020.

He refined his mechanics, had a quicker release with smarter decision-making, improved deep ball accuracy, and had a more mature presence in the pocket.

The organization also brought in some help: Stefon Diggs.

The Bills’ trade for Diggs in the 2020 offseason proved to be a game-changer for Allen and the Bills’ offense. Diggs, a top-tier wide receiver, immediately became Allen’s most trusted target. The two formed one of the most dynamic quarterback-receiver combinations in the NFL.

Things took off from there, and Allen finished his seventh career season in 2024 with 4,269 total yards, 41 touchdowns, and the fewest turnovers (eight) of his career en route to an MVP-caliber year.

According to the Bills’ official website, Allen is the first player in NFL history with five straight 40-plus total touchdown seasons. He also became the first quarterback in NFL history with six-plus rushing touchdowns in seven consecutive seasons.

The list goes on and on.

He also finishes the season with at least one ring- an engagement with his now fiance, Hailee Steinfeld.