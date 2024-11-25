Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A San Francisco 49ers helmet sits idle during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers are trying to get back to the Super Bowl after falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s edition.

Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan this season. The Niners’ 38-190 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday dropped San Francisco to 5-6 on the season. At least one star Niners player was outraged with how his team played.

“It is embarrassing,” said star linebacker Fred Warner of the team’s loss, according to 49ers Webzone.

Still, Warner isn’t completely giving up on things, even if he’s unhappy with how Sunday unfolded.

“That’s about as bad as it can get. Probably the worst I’ve been a part of.

And you know, even then it was still, what, 17-7 to end the first half, 10-point game, still had everything in front of us. We just didn’t make the plays we needed to.”

Star tight end George Kittle also still has faith the team can turn things around.

“We’re not where we want to be by any means,” Kittle said. “Losing by — what did we lose by, 28? Losing by 28, you know, that’s horrible. We don’t want to do that by any means… But my optimism is not broken by any means. We still have a lot of very talented players. We will get some guys back (from injury), and I still have full trust in the coaching staff to put our guys in position to make plays, and I’ve got no worry about that.”

