Syndication: USA TODAY Sline Brett

On Tuesday, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre went public with his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. However, one former NFL media personality has “no sympathy” for Favre given her very contentious past with him.

After Favre’s admission, Jenn Sterger, a former gameday host for the New York Jets who is perhaps best known as the woman who accused Favre of an inappropriate and explicit text back in 2008, took to Instagram to let it be known publically that she believes this is “karma” for the numerous scandals he has been involved in.

“PSA: Please don’t send me links to it,” wrote Sterger, transcribed by the New York Post. “I’ve seen it. I can read. I don’t wish bad things on anyone, but I know karma never forgets an address. Imagine being diagnosed with such a terrible disease and not having the resources to fight it bc of some Hall-of-Fame quarterback stole it?

“Those are the people that need your attention, support, and sympathy. And at least now, his pictures won’t be in focus. Mississippi, you deserve better.”

Sterger’s reference to Mississippi was of course in reference to being linked to a Mississippi welfare scandal where he is alleged to have been involved with misusing welfare money on personal projects in Mississippi. While he has not yet been criminally charged yet, he is still actively involved in the case, testifying at the latest congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Even if some football fans feel for Favre after his admission, there are clearly some hard feelings still there from Sterger.

[New York Post]