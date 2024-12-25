Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers are having what would be considered a stellar season by most measures. Unfortunately for Green Bay, they’ve found themselves in the best division in football this year.

The Packers have the third-best record in the NFC North at 11-4, behind the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions who are tied at 11-2.

Now, two of ESPN’s biggest personalities have some bad news to break to Packers fans. Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe both insisted on their popular debate show, First Take, that the Packers are without a doubt behind the Lions and Vikings when it comes to being the best team in the division, meaning they aren’t giving Green Bay much of a shot to make a deep postseason run.

"No matter how much you love the Green Bay Packers, they're the third-best team in their own division." 😳 @stephenasmith and @ShannonSharpe agree on the Packers being the fourth-best team in the NFC 👀 pic.twitter.com/jMMA3ZER6H — First Take (@FirstTake) December 24, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Last time Packers won a ring they didn’t win the division. It doesn’t matter,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Vikings have come back to earth more in the second half of the season. And the Lions are so banged up. Packers definitely stand a good chance vs them, but have to prove it,” another fan added.

“When the Packers beat Minnesota Sunday, these clowns will be saying ‘Packers are the favorites’. Minnesota been getting by one score games. Luck is bound to run out. Should be fun next Sunday,” one fan added.

“I’ll be damned, two guys with bad opinions agree. Who would have thought!?” wrote someone else.

“This is true, but the Green Bay Packers might be that team you don’t want to face in January,” added a fan.

It’ll be interesting to see how Green Bay manages in the playoffs.