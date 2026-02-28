Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks to the media at the 2026 NFL Combine.

The reigning Heisman trophy winner, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, is widely expected to be the first overall selection in the 2026 NFL draft and land with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mendoza has already met with the team and said he has also had a short phone call with Tom Brady, who is a minority owner of the franchise, calling the interaction “very special,” per ESPN.

“I mean, who hasn’t admired Tom Brady?” Mendoza said Friday morning. “That opportunity would be fantastic. Tom Brady, I believe, was the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin, and to be able to have the opportunity to be mentored by him, it would mean so much.

“And especially to learn, and I’m all about learning. So from day one, I got to learn a lot. It’s going to be a long journey. And to potentially have a mentor like that, it’d be pretty impressive and pretty meaningful.”

Still, Mendoza played down any notion that him to Las Vegas was a sure thing.

“Well, the pick has not been selected yet. Whatever team drafts me, I’m extremely grateful, Whether it’s the No. 1 pick or the last pick in the draft, I’d be blessed and honored to be drafted by any team and give them my all.”

He was, however, extremely impressed by the Raiders.

“It was a fantastic interview,” he said. “The coaching staff was in there. We went over some of my previous plays, drew some plays on the board. I thought it was a great meeting, and I know they have the prospective No. 1 pick, but anything can happen in the draft. I’m just excited for the opportunity. Whatever team drafts me, I’m just going to give everything I have to them.”