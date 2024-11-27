Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It’s hard to imagine things going any better for the Kansas City Chiefs on the football field. The Chiefs are 10-1 and have the best record in the AFC as they look to claim their third consecutive Super Bowl championship.

Things off of the football field have been another factor entirely. There has been the normal media circus surrounding star tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, pop sensation Taylor Swift, but that’s not all.

Kelce’s home, along with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was burglarized earlier in the season. The burglars made off with $20,000 worth of cash, over $100,000 worth of jewelry, and even one of Kelce’s game-worn Super Bowl jerseys.

The burglaries were so well planned that the FBI stepped in to investigate, and one former agent didn’t mince words when discussing the scale of the operation.

“A case of this magnitude that can cross state lines and international lines is exactly what the FBI is in the business of doing and they’ll be invaluable to this investigation,” said Michael Tabman, a Former FBI agent, according to FOX Kansas City.

“This certainly has a level of sophistication to it, obviously.”

Other security experts spoke with FOX as well.

“This is a sophisticated operation, it’s not some guy that’s going down to the local pawn shop,” security expert Mike Barbieri said.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that this crime spree that is going across the entire country is designed by some very sophisticated people in somewhat of a cartel.

“Gathering intelligence could be comparing notes on physical evidence, what informants are telling us. The FBI may have set up some sort of command center.

“We have to have an agency such as the FBI with broad jurisdiction throughout the country so that when we have crimes occurring in multiple states not only do we have the jurisdiction – but we have the resources.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating. It’s disappointing, but I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is ongoing.”

It’ll be interesting to see how this saga concludes.