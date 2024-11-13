Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado; Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime celebrates his TD against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

We’re at a crucial point of the 2024 fantasy football regular season with the playoffs around the corner. Every little roster boost helps and could end up being the difference in making the playoffs, getting a high seed, and/or being more dangerous in the playoffs.

Here are some Week 11 pickups to consider on the waiver wire:

Quarterback

Russell Wilson

Rostered: 40.2% on ESPN, 22% on Yahoo

The Russ moonballs have led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 3-0 record since Wilson took over the starting quarterback duties from Justin Fields, capped off by a 28-27 road victory over the Washington Commanders.

Wilson has thrown for six touchdowns, one interception, and a 105.9 passer rating, while averaging 245.7 passing yards per game. He’s also added a touchdown on the ground, giving him 30 rushing touchdowns in his career.

In Week 11, Wilson and the Steelers host a Baltimore Ravens defense that has allowed the most passing touchdowns (22) and passing yards per game (294.9; next-most is 264.1) in the NFL.

Bo Nix

Rostered: 50.5% on ESPN, 33% on Yahoo

While there are still questions about the ceiling of Nix as an NFL quarterback, the rookie offers a dual-threat game that makes him effective in fantasy football at the very least.

The Oregon product ranks ninth among all fantasy quarterbacks this season in standard formats, and he’s put together fantasy performances of 16-plus points in five of his last six games.

Nix has a rather favorable schedule ahead too over the Broncos’ next four games: vs the Atlanta Falcons, at the Las Vegas Raiders, vs the Cleveland Browns, and vs the Indianapolis Colts (after a bye week).

Drake Maye

Rostered: 11.6% on ESPN, 13% on Yahoo

Like Nix, Maye has dual-threat skills that make him an immediate factor in fantasy football, and the big-armed Patriots quarterback is impressive to the eye test so far as well.

Maye has started five games for the Patriots and has put together double-digit fantasy performances every time, most recently on the road against a very good Chicago Bears defense.

He’s a worthwhile bye-week fill-in the rest of the way in 10-team leagues, and he’s particularly a must-add in deeper leagues or dynasty formats.

Running Back

Audric Estime

Rostered: 1.3% on ESPN, 5% on Yahoo

Estime, a rookie fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame, easily led Denver running backs in touches in the Broncos’ heartbreaking 16-14 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He had 14 carries for 53 yards. Javonte Williams, in comparison, had one carry for one yard, and Estime was the only Broncos player to have more than three carries.

Now, there figure to be limitations with Estime in the passing game. The 5’11”, 227-pounder doesn’t have a single reception on the season (compared to 29 carries). The Broncos will likely continue to use Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin on passing downs, and we can’t assume Estime is a factor as a receiver before he even makes a single catch.

So, Estime is less appealing in PPR leagues at the moment, but he could very well enter the top 20-25 running back mix in standard and half-PPR formats rather quickly. He’s the top waiver add of the week.

Jaylen Warren

Rostered: 61.5% on ESPN, 51% on Yahoo

After frustrating many fantasy football managers all season, Warren may finally be useful.

The third-year back had 14 carries for 66 yards and two receptions for 29 yards in the Steelers’ win over the Commanders. The 14 carries and 16 touches are each season-highs, and he was a far more efficient runner in the game than Najee Harris (21 carries for 53 yards).

Warren showed off dynamic ability as a runner and with efficiency over the past two seasons, and he’s a very good receiver out of the backfield (he had 61 receptions last season). It wouldn’t be surprising if he cuts into Harris’ workload over the rest of the season and performs like a top-30 fantasy running back. He should be owned in all leagues and especially has a lot of upside in PPR formats.

Tyjae Spears

Rostered: 45.1% on ESPN, 46% on Yahoo

Fantasy football managers who stuck with Spears may soon be rewarded for their patience.

After missing three games due to a hamstring injury, Spears returned in Week 10 and had seven carries for a team-high 47 yards, to go with three receptions. Tennessee starting running back Tony Pollard had nine carries for 44 yards.

Spears is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball and could get a usage boost over the rest of the season. This Titans team is going nowhere and should be trying to evaluate young talent for 2025-plus. Additionally, it would be wise to lessen the workload on Pollard ahead of his age-28 season, especially when the team isn’t in contention.

Wide Receiver

Ricky Pearsall

Rostered: 25.0% on ESPN, 38% on Yahoo

Pearsall was on this list in Week 8 and he’s still available in far too many leagues. He had four receptions for 73 yards and the first touchdown of his NFL career in the San Francisco 49ers’ 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The arrow is pointing up for Pearsall, a first-round pick in April, and as the 49ers look for ways to replace the production that wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (season-ending ACL and MCL injuries) provided in the passing game.

Quentin Johnston

Rostered: 45.4% on ESPN, 41% on Yahoo

Johnston was a tantalizing prospect out of the 2023 NFL Draft selected 21st overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round. He’s still figuring out the nuances of the wide receiver position, but he’s already a big-play weapon for Justin Herbert in the Chargers’ offense.

The 6’4″ wideout has five touchdown receptions and is averaging 15.3 yards per catch. It’s likely to be a boom-or-bust experience on a week-to-week basis, but Johnston offers a high ceiling when it comes to waiver-wire options. And perhaps he puts it together on a more consistent basis as the season goes on.

Tight End

Hunter Henry

Rostered: 53.6% on ESPN, 45% on Yahoo

Henry is fantasy-relevant again with Maye at quarterback for the Patriots. At fantasy football’s thinnest position, Henry should be viewed as a top-15 play and will mix in some big weeks.