Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have been one of the most disappointing stories in the NFL this season. After Rodgers missed all but one series of last season with an Achilles rupture, many thought the Jets would be Super Bowl contenders if Rodgers was healthy enough to go this season.

Instead, New York is 4-10 and has already been eliminated from the playoffs.

However, Rodgers’ star power is as big as ever, and Netflix recently released a show revealing some of his personal life. One revelation from Aaron Rodgers: Enigma is his love for the psychoactive beverage, ayahuasca.

In a clip from the show, Rodgers likens himself to a caterpillar while on the substance.

“A butterfly is just another term for the caterpillar. It’s really the caterpillar the entire time. And the caterpillar opens his wings and just cannot (expletive) believe this is my life now!” Rodgers says as he smiles and gets more excited. “I get to fly around. I get to smell flowers and eat flowers. To live like that, living your wildest dreams every single day…”

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Aaron Rodgers high on AYAHUASCA in Brazil talking about living like a BUTTERFLY. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/faS26qoxw6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2024

Fans reacted to the clip on social media.

“The people hating on him have never experienced the absolute joy and happiness he is having at that moment. Just talking about it is giving him more pleasure than they have speaking in anything in their lives,” one fan said on social media.

“This really opened my mind. I had no idea caterpillars were the apex species. Oh wait. Rodgers is just using butterflies as a metaphor for himself and how great his life is. Remember. EVERYTHING is about himself,” another fan added.

“Good for Aaron Rodgers. At least he’s doing what makes him happy. He isn’t hurting anyone and is seeking spirituality on his own terms. Kudos to Rodgers,” someone else wrote.

“There will never be another man like Aaron Rodgers,” one fan added.

Hopefully, Rodgers will return his attention to winning games if he returns to the NFL next season.

[Aaron Rodgers: Enigma ]