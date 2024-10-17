Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns can’t seem to get anything right this season.

Cleveland is sitting at 1-5, good for the worst division in the NFL. Things seemed to be taking a turn for the better with the Browns with news that the return of star running back Nick Chubb’s return from a devastating knee injury was imminent.

However, as has become the norm with the Browns, it’s been one step forward and two steps backward.

92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter has reported that the Browns are abandoning the wishes of most fans to have their current stadium renovated. Instead, Cleveland is electing to pursue having a domed stadium built near Cleveland Hopkins Airport in Brook Park.

Fans were not generally enthused with the information online.

“Terrible time for an official announcement unless Haslam plans on privately funding the entire development. The team is presently a dumpster fire at 1-5,” one fan posted on Twitter.

“Bye bye Cleveland football tailgate culture,” a fan added.

“Ummm, moving the Browns to a new city isnt going to fix the issues, can we have the (original BROWNS) aka Ravens back ? Or just have one team in Ohio,” someone added.

“This is the main concern lol. Such a pathetic organization it’s so sad,” a fan tweeted.

It’s worth noting that in theory, a dome would allow the greater Cleveland area to host more marquee events such as concerts and potentially even a Super Bowl.

However, it’s hard not to feel bad for all the fans who want to team to remain in the heart of the city.

An official announcement on the situation is imminent.

