Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet on the turf prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 9-3 and in first place in the AFC North against all odds. It’s been an impressive year for the team that was the betting favorite to finish last in the division heading into the season.

Still, the Steelers can’t afford to take their feet off of the gas. The Buffalo Bills, who are ahead of Pittsburgh in the standings, just reunited with Micah Hyde in an effort to bolster their forces ahead of the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Steelers just got the news that one such reunion is off the table for them. Former Steelers tight end Eric Ebron announced on Twitter that he’s calling it a career and that his playing days are over.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Eric Ebron was an absolute beast when he was on the Colts! He was a top fantasy tight end for some years,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Good career! Also thought he retired years ago,” one fan added.

“So he dropped a tweet too! Good to see that he is still consistent,” one fan added.

“Caught the winning TD in Dallas if memory serves,” one Steelers fan recalled.

It’ll be interesting to see if Pittsburgh looks elsewhere to bolster its tight-end depth or if it’s comfortable with its current group.