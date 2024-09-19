Oct 28, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) reacts after being sacked by the Washington Redskins during second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Former New York Giants star Eli Manning has all of the career accomplishments of a Hall of Fame quarterback. But still, there has been a debate amongst football fans since his retirement on whether or not he will eventually get in.

Manning, who of course is a two-time Super Bowl champion, will now officially have the chance to get inducted for the very first time. On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their list of 167 modern-era players nominated for the 2025 Class, a list that includes Manning.

Manning joins nine other quarterbacks including Marc Bulger, Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Doug Flutie, Rich Gannon, Jeff Garcia, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair, and Tony Romo.

The main argument against Manning potentially getting in is his lack of individual accolades. In 16 career seasons with the Giants, Manning was named to just four Pro Bowls.

That alone makes it sound like Manning would be in the Hall of Fame if it were the Hall of very good… Simply put, the Hall of Fame is largely regarded as an elite group that consists of only the best of the best.

On the flip side, beating someone like Tom Brady, who is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time by most, two times in Super Bowls during his career certainly has to come into play when you mention Manning’s resume.

It’s an incredibly fascinating discussion that has no real answer and is largely based on opinion. But now that he is officially a nominee for the Hall of Fame, the debate should only continue to grow on whether he should or shouldn’t be in.

[Giants.com]