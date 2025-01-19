Syndication: The Tennessean

The Chicago Bears are looking for their next head coach after firing former head coach Matt Eberflus earlier this year, and it sounds like they are targeting a former NFL superstar to potentially replace him.

According to a report from NFL insider Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Chicago Bears are moving forward with an interview with former NFL superstar running back Eddie George.

A little scoopage, the Bears are scheduled to interview [Eddie George] for their head coaching interview tomorrow morning. George has been the head coach at Tennessee State the last four years, was named Coach Of The Year for his conference this year and led his team to a co-championship as well,” Glazer said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

George won the 1995 Heisman Trophy with the Ohio State Buckeyes before he was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers, which soon became the Tennessee Titans.

During his playing career, George made the Pro Bowl four times and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1996.

Following his playing career, George stepped into coaching, taking over as the head coach of Tennessee State where he was just named the Big South–OVC Coach of the Year while leading the team to a conference co-championship.

Obviously, the Bears are also interviewing other candidates, but it’s pretty clear that they are willing to think outside of the box when it comes to their coaching search.

We’ll have to see whether or not George gets the job.