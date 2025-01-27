Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to secure their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history and the first since Nick Foles’ improbable run that saw Philadelphia knock off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

If the Eagles want to bring home the Lombardi, they’ll have to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who ironically, are the same group that denied the Eagles the last time they reached the Super Bowl.

While nearly everyone in the Eagles organization is laser-focused on the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans, the figure at the tip top of the organization has other designs in mind, according to one prominent NFL-reporting Twitter account.

“#Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is interested in buying the Celtics, per (Bill Simmons) ‘He’s a Boston native w/ degrees from Clark, Brandeis AND B.U. His first big company was called Chestnut Hill Productions. Huge Celts fan obviously,'” reported JPA Football on Monday.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: #Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is interested in buying the Celtics, per @BillSimmons "He’s a Boston native w/ degrees from Clark, Brandeis AND B.U. His first big company was called Chestnut Hill Productions. Huge Celts fan obviously." (H/T: @SportsRadioWIP) pic.twitter.com/SKNcXpBnDC — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 27, 2025

If the Eagles can win the Super Bowl, the added revenue created would certainly help Lurie in his pursuit of the Celtics. Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Buy the Celtics and trade Tatum, brown, Derrick white etc away,” one Philadelphia Sixers fan pleaded on Twitter.

“He just enjoys being a villain,” another fan added.

“That would be something,” added another fan.