The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to reach the Super Bowl and avenge their defeat in Super Bowl LVII at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. They took the first step in making that a reality with a win over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Unfortunately, it was a costly victory, according to one prominent league insider.

“Eagles LB Nakobe Dean, at the tail end of a breakout season, suffered torn patellar tendon in his knee and is out for the playoffs, per me and (Mike Garafolo).

“A tough blow for Philly and for Dean, who has a long road to recovery. He’ll likely miss the start of next season,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fans reacted to the devastating news on social media.

“Injuries are always the worst part of the game. I pray he heals quickly and comes back even better and more resilient,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“It sucks but once he was carted off & immediately ruled out it was a sign to prepare for the worst Brutal blow for a young player with so much potential but has struggled to stay on the field early in his career Zack Baun is a beast but having Dean next to him was a strong point for this defense,” added one fan.

“Huge loss for the Birds but man.. Nakobe was absolutely balling out and his growth year to year was insane. Prayers for a speedy recovery so he’s back in time to help the Eagles journey for the repeat,” one fan added.

“Sad news after a big win yesterday. May his teammates feel even more inspired to win next week for Dean!” another person wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see how Philadelphia adapts in Dean’s absence.