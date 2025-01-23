Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) take the field for warm ups against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has remained adamant that his lingering knee injury will not affect his availability for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders. And on Thursday, the Eagles got a great sign that proves Hurts is telling the truth.

Prior to Thursday’s practice, Hurts had been listed as a limited participant on the team’s injury report. This has of course raised questions as to just how much the injury has been affecting him.

Luckily, it seems like Hurts is indeed progressing as we get closer to Sunday’s game. On the team’s injury report on Thursday, Hurts was listed as a full participant for the first time all week.

Unfortunately for Hurts, the same can’t be said about star tight end Dallas Goedert, who did not practice again on Thursday.

While it wasn’t all good news for the Eagles on Thursday regarding their injury report, Hurts is undoubtedly the biggest piece of the puzzle when it comes to their success against the Commanders.

Having Hurts on the field can certainly fill a lot of holes. So naturally, Eagles fans were thrilled to see that Hurts seems to be good to go for Sunday’s game barring any sort of significant setback.

“Jalen not being limited is great,” one Eagles fan wrote on X.

Jalen not being limited is great!! https://t.co/G725WlrhqM — Wavey Davey (@Massey_609) January 23, 2025

“Boys about to be a full go,” another wrote.

Boys about to be a full go! https://t.co/eErgruQ3sr — Ol’ Head Berto (@bugsyberto) January 23, 2025

It seems like sportsbooks have always suspected that Hurts is going to suit up in this game, which has resulted in the Eagles being the biggest favorites of any of the four teams playing on Sunday.

Currently, the Eagles are favored by six points on the majority of sportsbooks. And Thursday’s largely clean injury report should only further garner trust from bettors that the Eagles can potentially cover this number and reach the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three years.