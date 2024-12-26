Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in the enviable position of having their postseason birth locked up. However, as far as Week 17 goes, the organization finds itself with a ton of questions to be answered at the quarterback position.

In Week 16, the Eagles were without star quarterback Jalen Hurts for much of the game after he suffered a concussion in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders.

Later in the game, Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett also sustained a rib injury after coming in for Hurts, but was able to finish out the game.

It’s unclear at this point whether either Pickett or Hurts will be able to play in the team’s Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Although it is at least an encouraging sign that Pickett was listed as limited instead of a DNP in the team’s injury report on Wednesday.

With only a few days left to prepare if any combination of Pickett or Hurts or both are out in Week 17, the Eagles have seemingly opted to bring in a familiar face for a visit on Wednesday.

According to Mike Garafalo, Ian Book, who was previously on the Eagles roster, paid a visit to Philadelphia on Christmas Day.

The Eagles also have second-year quarterback Tanner McKee on the roster as a third quarterback option. And Book hasn’t even been signed officially yet by the Eagles.

But if Hurts and Pickett are indeed both ruled out, it appears likely that we could see Book get signed as a backup option in case McKee were to get hurt.

This should perhaps be worrying for Eagles fans. Book hasn’t taken a snap in an NFL game since his lone start in 2021, a game where he threw for just 135 yards with multiple interceptions.

Obviously, the Eagles ideally won’t have to rely on Book seeing snaps in Week 17. But at this point, it truly feels like anything is on the table for the organization due to how banged up their quarterback room is.

[Mike Garafalo]