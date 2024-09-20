Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Most NFL fans would consider Tom Brady the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, or “The GOAT.” That’s especially true of New England Patriots fans after he led the franchise to six Super Bowl titles.

But apparently, Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye doesn’t see it that way.

Following Thursday night’s loss to the New York Jets, Drake Maye was waiting to speak with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field.

That’s when he said something that sparked outrage among fans.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Drake Maye referred to Aaron Rodgers as “The GOAT” while waiting to speak to him.

“Drake Maye stood nearby while Aaron Rodgers did his interview with Amazon. ‘I’m waiting for the GOAT,'” Garafolo said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

It’s obviously pretty shocking to hear a New England Patriots quarterback refer to Aaron Rodgers as “The GOAT” over Tom Brady.

Needless to say, these comments from Maye quickly sparked outrage on social media.

“Playing for the patriots and calling rodgers the goat is crazy,” one fan said on X.

“Drake Maye calling Aaron Rodgers the GOAT as a member of the New England Patriots might be a bigger [BLEEP] YOU to Pats fans than getting blown out,” another fan said.

“Saying this as a Patriots player is a bad look but it is what it is,” another fan said.

“saying this in a patriots uniform might just get him traded,” another fan commented.

“title is reserved for brady. off to a really rough start,” a fan added.

“I was out on Drake Maye before, but this only further confirms it That’s simply not something you say when you play for the New England Patriots,” another fan said.

Clearly, fans were not happy with Maye’s choice of words.

