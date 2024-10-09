Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are making a change at the quarterback position with Drake Maye replacing Jacoby Brissett. And it sounds like Maye is ready to make his first start.

During a press conference this week, Drake Maye opened up a little bit about the first start of his young NFL career.

Maye did not hold back his true feelings as he admitted that he was feeling “a little nervous” ahead of his debut start but also that he was looking forward to it.

He said this is “something you dream about.”

Maye knows it will be a challenge to take on the Houston Texans this week, but it sounds like he’s ready for it.

“Excited for these guys,” Maye said. “I think it’s an opportunity to go out there against a great football team and prove people wrong.”

Maye was selected by the Patriots as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team decided to go with veteran Jacoby Brissett to start the season, but after the team went just 1-4 in his starts, they opted to make a change.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Maye performs and whether or not he is able to lead the team to an upset victory over the Texans.

[Pro Football Talk]