Wednesday morning’s terrorist attack in New Orleans ahead of the Sugar Bowl claimed the lives of 14 people, and one of those was the brother of an NFL Draft prospect.

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech is preparing to begin his NFL career after wrapping up his college career with the Horned Frogs this season. Unfortunately, he and his family were struck by a tragedy this week.

Martin “Tiger” Bech, the brother of Jack and a former Princeton wide receiver himself, was one of the 14 people killed when a terrorist drove a truck through a crowd early Wednesday morning.

Jack spoke about his brother’s death for the first time this week.

“Now, each day on will be the hardest day of my life,” he said according to Jasmine Dean of KLFY. “Just living there, knowing I can’t speak to him ever again.”

Bech’s parents were able to make it to the hospital before he passed and FaceTimed Jack to allow him to say goodbye to his brother.

“I truly believe he could hear us,” Jack said. “His eyes were closed and he was on a machine, but I know he could hear us. God kept his heart beating for a reason, and I believe it was so that me and my family could tell him goodbye.”

Jack Bech spent two seasons at LSU before transferring to TCU ahead of the 2023 season. In 2024, he recorded 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns on 62 receptions, becoming just the fifth player in TCU history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft last month.

