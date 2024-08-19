Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift is arguably the most famous woman on the planet and that fame has only amplified since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, bringing her into the sports world in addition to the entertainment sphere. Given her fame, Donald Trump would naturally love to receive her endorsement in the upcoming presidential election. Unfortunately, it seems like he wants that endorsement so badly that he lied about it.

In a post on Truth Social this week, Donald Trump shared several screenshots of social media posts showing women wearing “Swifties for Trump” shirts – most of which were clearly AI-generated images. He also shared one screenshot from a satirical news article claiming that Swifties are “turning to Trump” after some of her recent concerts were canceled as a result of a terrorist threat. The post also included an AI-generated image of Taylor Swift as Uncle Sam with the message “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.”

Obviously, Swift has not endorsed Trump and there is no widespread movement of her followers supporting Trump. But that did not stop Trump from lying about it anyway.

“I accept!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Swift has not publicly endorsed a candidate in the 2024 election, but she previously supported Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton against Trump and has been outspoken in her support for Democrats for many years.

[Donald Trump]