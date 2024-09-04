Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

As the NFL season kicks off this week, it’s pretty clear that former United States President Donald Trump will be rooting for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, thanks to his wife Brittany Mahomes.

Last month, Brittany Mahomes sparked some controversy by “liking” a post from Donald Trump on social media then calling out her “haters” when she faced criticism for the move. Now, Donald Trump is thanking the star quarterback’s wife and claims that he will see her and Patrick Mahomes “at the Super Bowl.”

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday. “With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!”

Patrick Mahomes has explicitly declined to endorse either presidential candidate, making it clear that he just wants everyone to get out and “use their voice” for whichever candidate they believe in.

“I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president,” Mahomes said earlier this year according to Time Magazine. “I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.”

[Donald Trump]