It’s no secret that President-elect Donald Trump is a big sports fan. Trump has attended numerous sporting events over the years and recently made an appearance at the annual clash between Army and Navy.

But Trump doesn’t only pay attention to the college level. He also keeps up with the NFL, and according to Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, he even has an opinion on who deserves to bring home Rookie of the Year honors this season.

“I’m not gonna talk about any specifics about [the] RFK [stadium site],” Bowser said, according to NBC Washington. “It came up, like, on a very high level in conversation … He was well-aware of Jayden Daniels and why he should be the rookie of the year and possibly the MVP.”

Fans reacted to Trump’s choice on social media.

“TRUMP THE LEGEND KNOWS OF JAYDEN THE LEGEND. GOAT RESPECTS GOAT,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“So the human who would end democracy as your ilk described him is now collaborating with the mayor of DC,” one person added.

“He says that about anyone good. If you talked to him about Josh Allen he’d say the same thing about MVP,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Daniels goes on to bring the award home.

