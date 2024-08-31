Donald Trump and various Las Vagas Raiders players [Twitter]

Donald Trump ascended to the presidency with zero political experience because of his skills at retail politics.

Whether the common man or NFL superstars, Trump can always seem at home. He did that recently during a campaign swing through Las Vegas, where he met with several Las Vegas Raiders players, including quarterback Gardiner Minshew, defensive end Maxx Crosby, and wide receiver Alex Bachmann.

NEW: President Trump with Raiders QB Gardner Minshew, Raiders WR Alex Bachman, and Raiders DE Maxx Crosby:@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/dylsXcZHyB — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 23, 2024

“NEW: President Trump with Raiders QB Gardner Minshew, Raiders WR Alex Bachman, and Raiders DE Maxx Crosby,” Henry Rodgers of The Daily Caller captioned the tweet.

The reactions were polarized, as anything seems to be regarding former president Donald Trump.

“Minshew is the GOAT,” wrote one Raiders fan.

“TAKE MY MONEY,” wrote another fan.

“Raiders Nation,” wrote one Raiders fan, “You know what time it is.”

Not all Raiders fans were enthused, however.

“30+ years as a Raider fan and I have never been more disgusted. Al Davis is turning in his grave. Al Davis fought for Social Justice. Trump would call him Woke and Call Amy a DEI Hire… I’m so disgusted,” one wrote on X.

“Thankfully football IQ is not the same as regular IQ,” wrote another football fan.

“This is going to be a long and disappointing season,” wrote one disgusted fan.