Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season. Shortly after the confetti began to fall following their AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills, United States President Donald Trump congratulated them on social media.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump did not hold back his true thoughts on the Chiefs as he offered his congratulations to the team while pointing out that Chiefs fans voted heavily for him in the most recent election.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “What a GREAT team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers.”

But even though his message was primarily directed toward congratulating the Chiefs, he also had some kind words for the Buffalo Bills, who lost to the Chiefs for a fourth consecutive time in the postseason.

Though the Bills and star quarterback Josh Allen have not been able to get over the hump and make it to the Super Bowl in recent years, Trump seems to think good things are ahead for the Bills.

“Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!” Trump wrote.

The Chiefs visited the White House each of the past two times that they won the Super Bowl when Joe Biden was in office. If Kansas City is able to pull off an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title, they would obviously celebrate at the White House once again, this time with Trump in office.

It’s clear that Trump will be rooting for them.