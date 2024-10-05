Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins offense has been abysmal since star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a scary head injury in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins offense has struggled so much that their home fans booed the team in its last game. In an effort to shake up the quarterback room and get things back on track, Miami is making a change to its quarterback room.

NFL expert Adam Schefter reported that the team was deciding to release quarterback Tim Boyle.

Dolphins released QB Tim Boyle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2024

Fans weighed in on the news on social media.

“Gotta be eye opening to get released from a team with a quarterback room that bad,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“That is interesting.. back to P squad? A sign Tua is coming back? But, how in the world is Thompson better than Boyle??” another person wanted to know.

“How bad do you have to be to get released from the Dolphins as a QUARTERBACK???” a fan asked.

“Can he kick a football and does he want back in with the Packers,” a Green Bay Packers fan joked in light of the Packers’ struggles at kicker.

Releasing Boyle is a shocking move by the Dolphins, but it might mean that Tagovailoa is returning sooner than anticipated.