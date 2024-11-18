Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to 4-7 after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

It’s been a brutal season for a team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, and now there’s more unfortunate news for the team, per one prominent league insider.

“Bengals CB DJ Turner II, who has emerged as a starter this season and was coming into his own, is feared to have suffered a fractured clavicle, sources say. He’s getting a second opinion, but Turner is likely out for the season,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday.

Fans reacted to the blow on social media.

“Man, the Bengals keep taking the hits. Such a promising season, that hasn’t panned out,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Sounds a lot like Dolphins season last year, good team with lots going for it but injuries just keep adding up and will be tough to overcome,” one fan added.

“Smh he’s been one of the only few bright spots on that putrid defense,” one fan added.

“He was playing so well in the second half. Was verge of breakout game too,” added a fan.

“Sit Joe Burrow and tank there’s no reason to play in meaningless games,” added a fan.

Hopefully, Turner can make a full recovery.