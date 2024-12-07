Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have had an extremely frustrating and disappointing season so far. So much so that the Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus, marking the first time that the franchise has ever fired a head coach in the middle of an active season.

Now, Chicago has even more bad news to shoulder, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Bears WR DJ Moore missed a second straight day of practice today due to a quad injury,” Ari Meirov reported on Thursday.

#Bears WR DJ Moore missed a second straight day of practice today due to a quad injury. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 5, 2024

Fans reacted to the news that Moore may not be available for this weekend’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on social media.

“Hopefully they are just resting him,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Hopefully, it’s nothing serious! The team needs him at full strength for the upcoming games. Get well soon, DJ!” another fan added.

“Swift and Moore gonna be out for the first game without Flus,” another fan added.

“He don’t even wanna practice with Caleb,” one fan added, referencing the struggles that first overall draft pick Caleb Williams has had in his first season in the NFL.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Bears can make do if Moore isn’t good enough to go, or if Williams’s frustrating year hits a new low.