Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday afternoon. But as they prepare for the playoff showdown, it sounds like one of their star players was sidelined for practice.

According to a report from Philadelphia Eagles beat writer Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Enquirer, Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith missed practice with the Eagles as a result of some “back tightness.”

“DeVonta Smith won’t be at practice today. The WR has some back tightness, from what I understand, and the Eagles don’t want to have him out in the cold conditions,” McLane said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

However, even though Smith was absent from practice, Zach Berman of PHLY reports that he is expected to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Packers.

Smith has been an integral piece of the Philadelphia offense ever since he joined the team as a first-round pick back in 2021, and that was once again the case this season as he racked up 833 yards and a career-high eight touchdown receptions playing opposite of superstar A.J. Brown.

While Smith is expected to play in Sunday’s game, the back tightness is still not a great sign, especially considering that the Eagles will need him to play in cold weather on Sunday.

We’ll have to see whether or not this injury impacts his production in the pivotal game.