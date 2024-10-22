Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell suffered an injury this weekend that landed him on Injured Reserve. As a result, it sounds like the team is bringing in a veteran quarterback to add a little bit of depth to the quarterback position.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Las Vegas Raiders have decided to sign veteran quarterback Desmond Ridder to add a little bit of depth behind Gardner Minshew as he takes over as the team’s quarterback.

“A new QB in Las Vegas: The Raiders are signing Desmond Ridder off the Cardinals practice squad, per sources,” Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“Aidan O’Connell is headed to injured reserve and now Ridder, the former Falcons starter, joins Gardner Minshew in the Raiders QB room.”

Ridder was traded to the Cardinals following the 2023 season but did not make the team’s active roster after he was beaten out by Clayton Tune for the backup quarterback spot.

Needless to say, this signing sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“This might be the worst QB room of all time and I’m serious,” one fan wrote on X.

“Tanking the season is now in full effect,” another fan added.

“I didn’t think our QB room could get any worse,” another fan said.

“The 7th different QB we’ve had since we inexcusably let Derek Carr go for nothing. May or may not start. I’m willing to bet he will either because Gardner gets hurt or because Gardner continues to struggle,” another fan added.

“Unserious franchise,” another fan wrote.

“As if things couldn’t get worse for the Raiders, they just signed Desmond Ridder lol,” another fan said.

Ridder started the majority of games for the Atlanta Falcons last season and has an 8-9 record as a starter.

[Tom Pelissero]