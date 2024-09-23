Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns tried to string together wins for the first time this season on Sunday, but fell short again, this time losing at home to the New York Giants 21-15.

Things looked bright for Cleveland in the early moments of the contest. The Giants fumbled the opening kickoff and quarterback Deshaun Watson connected with star wide receiver on a 26-yard touchdown throw the very next play.

After the 7-0 start things cratered for the Browns, and they entered the half down-21-7. Watson couldn’t keep the Browns in the game and fans booed him multiple times throughout the game. Fans at home weren’t any happier with Watson. Multiple people took to Twitter to call for backup quarterback Jameis Winston to replace Watson to see if he could provide a spark.

“We Want Jameis Winston” chants happening in Cleveland right now,” one fan noted.

“The Browns need to move to Jameis Winston. Deshaun Watson sucks.,” someone else wrote.

“Swallow your pride, admit Watson was the worst deal in the history of sports and start Jameis,” a fan suggested.

“Since the 1st play of the game, the Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson has 15 dropbacks … & on those 15 plays he’s gained a total of NINE yards & has 1 TO. This is some of the worst QB play anyone has ever seen JAMEIS WINSTON might need to save the #Browns from themselves,” another fan said.

It’s clear the Deshaun Watson experiment is failing miserably, it’ll be interesting to see if the Browns decide to finally move on.