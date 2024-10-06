Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson had yet another disappointing performance for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean the team is going to make any changes.

Deshaun Watson completed just 53.6 percent of his passes for only 125 yards on Sunday in a blowout loss to the Washington Commanders, continuing what has been a miserable season for him and the Browns so far.

But any fans hoping this would spark the team to make a change at quarterback will be disappointed.

During his postgame press conference, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Deshaun Watson would remain the team’s starting quarterback despite his struggles.

“We’re not changing quarterbacks. We need to play better. I need to coach better,” Stefanski said according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

Needless to say, this announcement led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“I swear this is literally copy and paste every week,” a fan wrote on X.

“The entire front office needs fired,” another fan wrote.

“The Browns are just a vehicle to just defend the trade at this point,” Ben Axelrod of Awful Announcing wrote.

“It is a disservice to the rest of the team to keep playing Watson,” another fan said.

“We are literally playing worse than our 0-16 season. The Watson trade was a complete disaster and he has zero chemistry with any of his receivers. There’s no salvaging this. Blow it up,” another fan wrote.

We’ll see if Watson can improve as the season goes on.

[Daniel Oyefusi]