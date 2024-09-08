Veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson will start for the Cleveland Browns on the NFL’s opening weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Browns will hope this is the first season that Watson can play every game without injury or suspension for personal conduct.
Speaking to reporters this week, Watson revealed that starting against the Cowboys was no sure thing after he underwent season-ending surgery in the middle of last year’s campaign.
“When we first had the surgery back in November, no one knew exactly where it was going to lead to,” Watson said, according to cleveland.com
“It could have been now as we’re sitting here today or it could have been a whole year, which would’ve been in November. So it was very broad, but I challenged myself to get back to this moment right now and I wanted to make every throw in the spring and I did that.”
Watson went on to say that he’s been able to make every throw his doctor wanted going back to the spring.
“I was able to make every throw that Dr. (Neal) ElAttrache put out there on the table for me and I was able to do that before spring broke. Going into training camp, everything else was just building the strength and building the endurance with the shoulder.”
Only time will tell how Watson performs with a surgically reconstructed throwing shoulder.