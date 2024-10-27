Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns struggled heavily with Deshaun Watson at quarterback this season, which has played a big factor in the team’s 1-6 record heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. But on Sunday, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston showed Browns fans that Watson may have been the problem the whole time.

In seven starts, Watson has averaged just 164 passing yards per game, which ranks in the bottom ten of all quarterbacks with multiple starts this year. The lack of a passing game has led to the Browns ranking in the bottom five in yards per game and points scored on the year.

Despite the struggles, the Browns organization was adamant that Watson was their quarterback for the remainder of the season. But that all changed with his torn Achilles injury last week.

In his absence in Week 9, Jameis Winston received the first opportunity to replace Watson. And he certainly made the most of his chance.

Not only did Winston have a terrific game individually with 334 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. But his great day was enough to upset their AFC North rivals, coming away with a 29-24 victory over the Ravens.

It’s the first game this season where a Browns quarterback has thrown for over 200 yards. And as you may expect, Browns fans are sold that Watson was the problem for the team all along.

“If it wasn’t clear before, you can never put Deshaun Watson back out on the field in Cleveland,” wrote Mike Golic on X.

“It’s impossible to overstate how devastatingly bad Deshaun Watson was,” wrote ESPN’s Paul Membekides on X.

“If you don’t think Jameis hasn’t come in and energized this team & taken the black cloud away then check yourself. Clearly running the offense better than Deshaun Watson,” wrote former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel on X.

Clearly, the Browns were wrong in their assessment that Watson “gave them the best chance to win” as they previously claimed. And maybe now Jameis Winston can further prove that he deserves the starting quarterback job for the foreseeable future.

