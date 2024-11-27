Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against cornerback Elijah Molden (22) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Most around the NFL view Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry as one of the most difficult players to deal with on a weekly basis due to his size and sheer physicality as a runner. But apparently, Los Angeles Chargers star edge rusher Khalil Mack doesn’t quite get the hype.

Henry has been a true X-factor for the Ravens since joining the team this season, playing a significant role in the Ravens ranking as the second best rushing attack in all of football.

Despite this, Mack doesn’t quite think that playing against Henry is as difficult as some make it out to be.

“I don’t think it’s hard to play against Derrick Henry,” said Mack, via Bleacher Report.

It’s a pretty bold take to be saying this given Henry’s success on the ground this season. Mack may not fear Henry, but plenty of teams have definitely had fits attempting to take him down.

In fact, Mack’s Chargers didn’t quite have the easiest time with him in the Sunday Night Football loss to the Ravens in Week 12, allowing Henry to rush for 140 yards in the game.

It’s quite bizarre to Mack to trash talk someone like Henry who just played an key factor in you losing the game…

Maybe Mack believes that the Chargers beat themselves in this one. Or maybe Mack believes that Henry benefits playing alongside an elite-level quarterback like Lamar Jackson.

But regardless, Henry showed out in the game and certainly proved his argument invalid.

It will be interesting to see whether Mack and the Chargers cross paths with the Ravens again this season. Both teams do find themselves firmly in the AFC playoff picture, so it is certainly a possibility at the very least.

If they do, Henry will have a bit more fire going into that game than he did this one. So maybe then Mack will at least fear Henry a little bit…

[Bleacher Report on X]