Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos this season. In fact, he won’t even be the backup quarterback as Bo Nix has won the starting job with Jarrett Stidham filling the backup role behind him. But it sounds like the Broncos still think quite highly of Wilson.

During a recent press conference, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton did not hold back in his praise for Zach Wilson as he boldly predicted that Wilson will once again be a starting quarterback in the league once again someday.

“No doubt. He has starter tools all over,” Paton said according to Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Gazette. “It’s been pretty cool just watching him. Really, no expectations. He can just go out there and play football. He has all the starting traits in the world. He’s still working through some things. You could see the really good last week in the game. He can throw it as good as anyone in the league. . . . I do think he’ll be a starter in this league.”

We’ll have to see whether or not Paton is proven correct, but it’s pretty clear that he will not be a starter for the Denver Broncos.

