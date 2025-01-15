Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

During the season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was seen arguing with head coach Sean Payton on the sideline. And it sounds like he’s now looking to leave the Broncos.

The incident occurred when the Bills had a 14-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that took seven minutes off the clock, effectively ended any chance of a comeback.

Vance and Payton clearly were not happy with each other as they traded some strong words on the sideline.

Sean Payton and Vance Joseph having a spirited discussion pic.twitter.com/H3sqfjkRQE — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 12, 2025

Obviously, the Broncos went on to lose the game by a final score of 31-7. And now, it sounds like Vance could be looking to leave the team.

Joseph has already received interest from the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars about their head coaching vacancies, and now another team has expressed interest.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders are now interested in hiring Vance, too.

“The Raiders have requested to speak with #Broncos DC Vance Joseph for their HC opening, sources say. He has multiple slips this cycle and more could be coming. Denver had a top 5 defense and led the NFL in sacks,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

It’s not clear if the sideline incident is the reason why Vance is looking to leave the Broncos.