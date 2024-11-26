Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams are in the thick of a tight division race in the NFC West. Unfortunately for the Rams, there’s news that will probably be more than a little distracting down the season’s home stretch.

“Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said. Story via @sarahbarshop:https://t.co/N1HTNftDZs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2024

It’s a tough break for a team trying to stay locked in on securing a playoff berth. Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Partying too hard after that TD catch, no excuse for drunk driving especially when you got all the money in the world,” one fan said on Twitter.

“C’mon man. They have Uber and Lyft everywhere,” one fan added.

“Another day, another NFL player arrested for DUI. Is it too much to ask for some common sense off the field?!” one fan wanted to know.

“Unreal in 2024 with ride sharing this continues to happen. Don’t the teams have a car service?” one fan added.

“BRO I HAVE 10 CENTS TO MY NAME AND I STILL WOULD FIND A RIDE, DUDE HAS MORE MONEY THAN ILL SEE EVER,” added another fan.

Hopefully, Robinson learns his lesson, because this sort of behavior is inexcusable.