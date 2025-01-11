Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as the Colorado plays Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium.

It’s unclear whether Deion Sanders will bolt to the NFL. But as far as his son goes? Deion has said he has Shedeur and his best interests in mind and he appears ready to move forward with that plan.

Sanders appeared on The Tamron Hall Show and sent a clear warning to NFL teams. The Colorado head coach said he ‘won’t allow’ Shedeur to play for certain, unnamed NFL teams.

“It’s not who I would like for him to play for. It’s a couple of teams that I won’t allow him to play for,” Sanders said via On3. “So it’s not like that. But this is my profession. I know what’s behind the curtain.”

“We ain’t got to get back there for me to understand what’s behind the curtain and what’s not prominent for my son. I’m not doing it,” Sanders said.

Throughout the process, Sanders has refused to hold back on this point. He has implied that he will make a power play for his son, so he doesn’t wind up with one of the NFL’s lesser organizations.

Granted, that’s a difficult thing to do around Draft time. The bad teams pick at the top of the draft. But we’ve seen maneuvering before. It happened with one famous family – the Mannings – in the 2000s. So there’s no telling what could happen with another famous family in the Sanders family.

Shedeur recently said he’d pass on attending the NFL Draft in Green Bay and will instead spectate from Colorado. Teammate Travis Hunter, however, is expected to attend the festivities.

We’ll see what Deion has cooked up for his son come Draft night.