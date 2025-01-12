Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it sounds like there are some teams his father and head coach simply won’t allow him to play for.

During a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders – who is also the college head coach of Shedeur – shot down the idea that he has a preferred team that he wants to select his son in the draft.

However, he did openly admit that there are a “couple of teams” that he would refuse to allow him to play for.

“It’s not like that,” Sanders said on the show.

“It’s not who I would like for him to play for. It’s a couple of teams that I won’t allow him to play for,” Sanders continued. “So it’s not like that. But this is my profession. I know what’s behind the curtain. We ain’t got to get back there for me to understand what’s behind the curtain and what’s not prominent for my son. I’m not doing it.”

Sanders also opened up about how he plans to help Shedeur navigate the beginning of his career and the NFL Draft process, pointing out that he has a lot of expertise in that regard.

“It’s almost like, you’ve got a child that’s going into an occupation that you already dominated in,” Sanders said. “And you don’t think I’m not gonna sit there like a navigational system and tell him, ‘Take a right, right there. Take a left right there.’ … That’s what I’m called to do. That’s my son. I’m not finna let my son get down in no foolishness.”

Clearly, Coach Prime wants to have a say in where his son is ultimately selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. We’ll have to see how this whole situation plays out.