There’s no franchise that is constantly embroiled in drama quite like the Dallas Cowboys. If the start of the Cowboys offseason is anything to judge by, that’s not likely to change anytime soon.

After a season where team owner and general manager Jerry Jones repeatedly reaffirmed his support of head coach Mike McCarthy and then even prevented other franchises from interviewing McCarthy after the season ended, the Cowboys and McCarthy decided to part ways.

It wasn’t long before one candidate to replace McCarthy in Dallas began to emerge, and it was just as controversial a name as one might expect.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken with Colorado HC Deion Sanders about the team’s head coaching vacancy, and discussions are expected to continue regarding the possibility of him becoming the next head coach in Dallas.

Coach Prime is considered a top candidate, though the Cowboys plan to interview other candidates as part of the process, per team sources,” reported FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz on Monday.

Many couldn’t fathom that the Cowboys were after Sanders when the news was reported, but it didn’t take long for Sanders to confirm the news.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN, per Adam Schefter. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

At first glance, it appears a normal statement where Sanders is affirming his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes, where he is currently serving as the head coach at the collegiate level.

However, Sports Illustrated’s Kyron Samuels had another takeaway from the statement. In a since-deleted tweet, Samuels implied that Sanders’ response was a play to get the Cowboys to increase the dollar amount on any given offer.

It’s easy to follow Samuels’s logic, as the statement could even serve to bait the university to offer Sanders a hefty lump sum to stay put if they’re aware he’s in active talks for a position at the NFL level.

It’ll be interesting to see how the saga concludes.