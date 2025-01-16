Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as the Colorado plays Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys are in need of a new head coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy, and it sounds like Deion Sanders is the favorite to land the job.

As Pro Football Talk points out, the DraftKings sportsbook is currently giving Deion Sanders the best betting odds to become the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Sanders currently has even-money odds to earn the job, which is the best of any other coach on the betting board.

“Sanders has odds of +100. Next on the list is former Jets coach Robert Saleh at +150, followed by Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore at +250,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote.

“Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s odds are +450, followed by Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury at +550 and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady at +650.”

“Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn lands at +850, with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian at +950.”

Obviously, betting odds and markets are not perfect indicators of news, but it does suggest that there is currently a lot of momentum toward Sanders getting the job – or at least perceived momentum.

Sanders confirmed earlier this week that he spoke with Jerry Jones about the job opening, though the conversation was not a formal interview.

We’ll have to see whether or not those talks advance any further. But Vegas certainly seems to think that they will.