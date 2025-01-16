Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders recently confirmed that he had indeed spoken to the Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones about potentially becoming the next head coach for the team. And despite some critics, it sounds like those conversations are indeed very real.

As Adam Schefter pointed out during a recent interview on Get Up!, there has been a lot of speculation that these talks with the Cowboys are merely a negotiating tactic for Deion Sanders as he attempts to secure a larger contract with the Colorado Buffaloes.

“I can’t help but think about 16-17 months ago I had an NFL general manager call me up and say, ‘I want you to write this right now. The next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys will be Deion Sanders. Take it to the bank because of the respect that exists between Deion Sanders and Jerry Jones.’ A lot of people out there now are saying that Deion Sanders is using this as a leverage ploy to get more money from Colorado,” Schefter said.

But Sanders shut down that talk quite quickly.

Sanders told Schefter that the conversations between him and the Cowboys are legitimate because he does not need any “negotiating ploy” in his talks with Colorado.

“I brought that up to Deion Sanders,” Schefter continued. “He said, ‘That ain’t true, and I don’t need any negotiating ploy. I’m me.’ And that’s how he feels. He doesn’t need any negotiating ploy.”

Sanders has not yet formally interviewed for the Cowboys head coaching position, but he is currently the betting favorite to land the job.