The San Francisco 49ers cannot escape the injury bug in the early part of the season.

Reigning offensive player of the year Christian McCaffrey has yet to be available and star tight end George Kittle was carted off the field in the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Now, according to prominent league insider Ian Rapoport, the 49ers have more tough news.

San Francisco’s head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday that star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has strained his calf and is expected to miss “a couple weeks.” This is a devastating blow to a team that has seen success after surrounding young quarterback Brock Purdy with an arsenal of weapons.

It looks like questions are going to be answered soon about whether or not Purdy is capable of succeeding without those weapons at his disposal. Fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the 49ers situation.

“Niners take another hit on offense. Hate to see it,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Uh oh Purdy may actually have to, perform,” someone else said.

“This is quickly becoming the worst year for injuries. And it’s Week 3,” a fan wrote.

“I hate the callout ‘a couple of weeks’. In my head that’s two, but it’s never just two,” one concerned fan said.

It’s unclear exactly when the 49ers will be back at full strength, but a lot of questions will be answered about Brock Purdy in the coming weeks.

