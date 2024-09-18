Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be one of the best teams in the NFL yet again this season. But after numerous years recently where the team hasn’t gotten it done when it matters most, one 49ers star believes that the team’s championship window is nearly closing.

Deebo Samuel has played an integral role for the 49ers since being drafted by the organization in the 2019 NFL Draft. But while Samuel plans on playing at a high level for years to come, he seems to think that the team’s success has to result in a Super Bowl championship sooner or later.

On the debut episode of his new Bleacher Report podcast called Cleats and Convos with Deebo Samuel, the former Pro Bowler got brutally honest about the future of the organization, saying that it is “not or never” for the team’s championship hopes.

“It’s either now or never,” said Samuel alongside his teammate Brandon Aiyuk. “That’s how I kind of look at it. With the guys that we have… I have been a part of the best team in the NFL going on six years. We’re always there. We’ve got to get it done.”

Samuel does have a pretty good point here. Much like the Buffalo Bills when they appeared in and lost four consecutive Super Bowls from 1991-1994, there are only so many seasons where you can bounce back from a devastating postseason loss.

Will the 49ers finally get over the hump this season? Only time will tell, but it sure seems like Samuel believes the clock is ticking on their Super Bowl chances going out the window.

