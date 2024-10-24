Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs got even more dangerous heading into their Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders after the addition of perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. And it seems like Hopkins couldn’t be more eager to get to work on his new team.

Hopkins hasn’t exactly looked like himself in the early portions of this season, hauling in just 15 receptions thus far on the Tennessee Titans for a total of 173 yards. This is a far cry from even last season where he eclipsed the 1,000-yard marker for the seventh time in his career.

The Titans organization as a whole appears to be fully in rebuild mode this season. So joining a Chiefs team looking for their third straight Super Bowl championship this season will be an entirely different change of scenery for Hopkins.

On Thursday, Hopkins spoke about his new home, saying that he believes playing “meaningful football” for the Chiefs will “take your game to a different level”.

Hopkins is quite grateful for the Titans letting him go to an AFC contender, tipping his cap to them for giving him what he wanted.

“Those guys could’ve traded me anywhere,” Hopkins said, via Pro Football Talk. “I gotta tip my hat off for those guys before anything and thank them a lot for that. Coming here, when I got the news, obviously I was excited but ready to get to work.”

Hopefully for the Chiefs sake, playing meaningful football will indeed take Hopkins to “a different level” than it has been so far this season.

The lone question mark on the Chiefs has been the receiving corps after Rashee Rice’s season-ending injury. So expect Hopkins to be called upon early and often for the Chiefs for the remainder of the season.

